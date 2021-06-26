ABC Board hosting a job fair in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) —The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage control Board is hosting a drive-thru job fair. The state agency is looking to fill retail positions at a variety of its stores in the central Alabama area.

Managers and human resources representatives will interview candidates from the comfort and safety of
their own cars. It will be Monday at the ABC Select Spirits store in the parking lot. That’s on marketplace circle in Calera. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

