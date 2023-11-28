BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — AAA Alabama will be hosting a TSA Pre-Check application event during the week of December 4 through December 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It will be hosted at the Birmingham AAA office. Appointments are still available, but must be made via the TSA website, the application process takes about 15 minutes or less.

TSA Pre-Check is valid for five years and a $78 enrollment fee covers all five years of validity. You must bring a valid U.S. driver’s license and either a passport of birth certificate, photocopies of document aren’t accepted. You can find the enrollment website by clicking here.