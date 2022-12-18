BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re officially one week away from Christmas, and people across the country are getting ready- that means traveling.

AAA wants everyone who’s going to be out on the roads this week to be safe. Their spokesperson Clay Ingram, says all planning to travel this week should prepare properly.

The high volume of traffic we’ll see mixed with extreme temperatures could cause several to have car trouble.

With a cold snap heading our way this Christmas, Clay Ingram with AAA says car breakdowns are bound to happen while on the road.

“Batteries and tires don’t like extreme temperatures hot or cold,” said Ingram.

Ingram says AAA does their best to help members with any and every kind of problem like dead batteries, flat tires, running out of gas, and locking your keys in the car.

“Or just some kind of general breakdown along the side of the road, and if at all possible, we try to get the car going and get people on their way again, but in the instance that we can’t do that then we get them towed to wherever they need to be towed to,” said Ingram.

Although they do their best to meet all needs quickly, he says high demand this time of year slows their arrival time.

Should you find yourself stuck on the side of the road for an extended period of time, especially in cold weather, AAA encourages you to have an emergency kit customized to your specific needs.

Some of the items could include basic tools, a blanket, snacks, bottled water, phone chargers and medication. Ingram says that little bit of extra thinking and planning ahead can go a long way.

This is something Jarett Farley says his family has prepared for their holiday travels.

“Just in case something happens we always have blankets and stuff just to be able to stay- if we stay there and sleep in the car then we’ll make do,” said Farley.

For some, like David Faulk, having AAA makes them feel better while traveling.

“A lot better,” said Faulk. “It can be scary to be in the middle of the road in the middle of the night and get a flat tire or something. It’s super important. Especially during the holiday season, everyone wants to get to their friends and family safe.”

Ingram says checking your vehicle’s tire pressure, fluid levels and wiper blades will help avoid car trouble.

“And then take a few minutes to check out your lights and bulbs around the vehicle- headlights, break lights, turn signals- things like that because it’s very important that you not only be able to see while you’re driving, but to be seen as well,” said Ingram.

To learn more about how AAA services could help you while on the road this holiday season, you can click here.