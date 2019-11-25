1  of  2
Meals on Wheels need volunteers for holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Meals on Wheels of Jefferson County serves qualified seniors age 60 years or older who are homebound.

MOW needs volunteers and financial support this holiday season. Check out the interview above to learn about the initiative.

For more information on how you can volunteer and help, click here.

