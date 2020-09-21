‘A senseless killing’: Daughter posts tribute to mother killed in Elyton Village shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A daughter is mourning the loss of her mother one day after she was killed in a shooting at the Elyton Village housing project.

On Monday, Brennesha Sampson took to Facebook to post a tribute to her mother, Fannie Stevenson Carter. On Sunday, Carter was found shot in the alley of 4th Court West. Another adult and a teenager were also wounded. Carter, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was 66 years old.

“I lost my first love yesterday, my mother Fannie Stevenson to a senseless killing,” Sampson wrote on Facebook. “She was just an innocent person in the way of these half-raised cowards. My heart is so so heavy right now. RIH Fannie Stevenson Lord this is some unbearable pain.”

Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department believe the shootings stemmed from a fight at the Alabama State Fair Saturday, adding that Carter and the other injured adult were caught in the crossfire.

The shooting is still under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on the shootings or the fight at the Alabama State Fair is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764.

