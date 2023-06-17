BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church took Friday night to reflect and remember the three lives lost one year ago in the mass shooting at a church potluck.

A place of worship became a crime scene on June 16, 2022 when Bart Rainey, Sharon Yeager and Jane Pounds were killed in a heartbreaking shooting while enjoying community fellowship over a meal.

“[The labyrinth] will be a space where everybody can come. There were people standing in parking lots, on street corners, up in the apartment complex, praying for us and wondering, rooting us, rooting the first responders on and all those people now can come and they can reflect in their own way on that space and be part of the church,” says Curry.

St. Stephen’s says while it’s a sad day, it’s a day they spent reflecting on their gratitude for the amount of support poured onto them over the last year.

“Bless all those who live with the daily grief of losing a precious person to gun violence. Strengthen any who carry injuries in body, mind or spirit,” they prayed at the memorial service. “Make our church worthy of the blood shed by your martyrs.”

For about an hour and a half, hundreds of people gathered at St. Stephen’s to sing, pray and support one another in remembrance of the three lives lost and countless others altered after the mass shooting at the church.

“2,000 years ago, somebody, a group of people watched their friend be killed and they found life on the other side of it,” says Reverend John Burruss, the rector at St. Stephen’s. “What this year has taught me is that grief is real, loss is real and yet there is incredible hope when we turn to each other.”

The Episcopal Diocese of Alabama says in a place where it seemed like there was so much grief, God brought healing to the community. The diocese says a place of brokenness has become a place for connection in the community.

“For the families today must be very, very hard and honestly they’re being incredibly generous to share all this with us,” says Bishop Glenda Curry with the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama. “Imagine if you were facing a day when you were remembering your mother or your spouse died a year ago, you might want to do that by yourself, but they’re opening their lives to us.”

Before the memorial service for the public, St. Stephen’s says the survivors and victims’ families will be given private time to connect and reflect together. Burruss says it’s been a year of learning not just for his parish but for the outside community as well. He shared part of a conversation he had with a volunteer chaplain.

“We talked about how he didn’t want to return to the church because he saw it as a crime scene,” says Burruss. “In some ways forgiveness and in some ways learning how to face grief is learning how to face what is uncomfortable and turn it over to God.”

Over the last year, Burruss says the way he reads scripture has changed and the phrase ‘joy can overcome despair’ has taken on a new meaning.