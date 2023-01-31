BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 92 Alabama inmates were sent home Tuesday from prison as part of a 2021 state law. They’re part of the first group of about 400 who will be getting out under supervised release over the next month or so.

But now that these inmates are out – they’re expected to figure out how to get back to their new ‘normal’ life as if the world has not changed since they were gone.

The Dannon Project in Birmingham helps them get back on track. Adam Booth is a court advocate who recruits inmates while they are still incarcerated.

“That’s why we’re here. We’re here to try and help them negotiate this world,” Booth said. “The world has just evolved while people re incarcerated and now they’re getting released. They’re expected to just like ‘hey go out there and figure it out’ and you can’t.”

The Dannon Project helps them get a job that will pay the bills, and more importantly, keep them away from the old life.

After essential skills classes, the nonprofit helps to create an individualized plan for the career he or she wants.

“If we can get our name out there to let them know we are a resource that is available,” Booth said. “We are more than happy to take their application and vet them out to see if we could help them.”

Booth said the nonprofit stays in touch with them after they graduate from the program, starting on a weekly then more of a monthly basis to be there for anyone who might still need help. According to Booth, they’ve helped more than 400 adults aged 25 plus in the last year.

Apply for the Dannon Project here.