It is a clear and mild start to this Monday morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

This Memorial Day will be dry and hot – feeling like summer. An area of high pressure will sit to the east of Alabama, and this will bring us southerly winds. That will make it a little more humid with a mostly sunny sky. We could see a stray shower or two pop-up with the heating of the day – mainly over Eastern and Southern Alabama. It will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear, mild and a little muggy. Lows will be in the 60s.

The summer weather pattern will continue Tuesday. The Birmingham area will stay mostly sunny, more humid, and hotter as the area of high pressure stays east of Alabama. A few showers or storms could pop-up in the afternoon, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry and hot. We could see a stray shower or storm across Central Alabama. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

A weak cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. This will tap in to the warm and humid air, and that will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The front will push through on Friday with a few more showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure will build back over the Eastern U.S. but stay north of Alabama this weekend. We will dry out on Saturday with a little less humid air and a mostly sunny sky. Do not expect a cool-down behind the cold front. We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday will be hot and a little more humid with a slight chance for a pop-up shower as southeast winds return to the state. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.