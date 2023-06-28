BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People will get the chance to walk through a place where history was made right in downtown Birmingham. Starting Thursday, people will be able to walk through parts of the restored A.G. Gaston Motel for free.

The A.G. Gaston Motel was a pivotal place for planning and organizing during Birmingham’s Civil Rights Movement.

“When we come to this site, it’s not just an old building, it’s not just a historic place, but it’s a place where people came, strategized, organized and put their lives on the front line so we can enjoy the freedoms today,” says Denise Gilmore, senior director for the Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity in the mayor’s office.

Dr. A.G. Gaston’s granddaughter Rochelle Gaston Malone says walking through parts of the restored motel is like walking down memory lane, remembering Sunday dinners with her grandfather and family events in the lounge which is now the motel museum.

“I literally could almost smell his pipe tobacco just thinking about him,” Malone said. “My hope for the public is it takes them down a road that leads them into the intimacy of who Dr. Gaston was, who my grandfather was.”

The city hopes many people will take this chance to learn about Gaston and his contributions not only to Birmingham but to the nation.

“It’s great to have yet another place where we can talk about Birmingham’s role in the Civil Rights Movement and how big of an impact Birmingham had on that movement as a whole,” Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said.

“I would hope that people would be inspired. That in spite of the odds that oftentimes may be against you, that you have a way to push through and to be able to achieve and accomplish in spite of the things that may be going on around you,” Gilmore said.

Gaston’s family says he was a humble man who would be shocked at the spectacle being made at the motel but would encourage all who come to do one thing.

“Even though we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go and he would hope that what we’re doing here would help us get to that place,” Malone said.

The motel will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.