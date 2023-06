BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Beginning June 29, the historic A.G. Gaston Motel will open to the public for a free visit for a limited time beginning Thursday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The motel is a historic site of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Movement and a place of rest for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and many freedom fighters. It was also the backdrop to the memories of many of Birmingham residents, their honeymoons, graduations, and proms.