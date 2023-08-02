BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club will host its 56th annual fundraiser Friday to benefit its after school programs supporting children in Birmingham and Bessemer.

The fundraiser, known as “Club Gaston,” will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Walter Howlett Jr. Clubhouse. DJ Bad Boy Butch will be curating the night’s soundtrack and food will be served to all attendees.

AGGBGC was founded in 1966 and is named after “one of the most successful African American businessmen in Alabama,” according to the organization’s website. It is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which serves four million children nationwide.

All of the profits from the night will be going to benefit AGGBGC’s 2023-2024 afterschool and summer programs serving the youth of Birmingham and Bessemer.

The annual event, according to AGGBGC, allows guests to experience what it’s like to be a club member with interactive learning classes and games. AGGBGC stated the annual event sets aside time to celebrate the club’s key priorities of academic success, good character and leadership, healthy lifestyles and athletics.

Sponsorships and tickets, which start at $75, are available online or by calling 205-941-8166.