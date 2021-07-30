A Food Truck Friday that you won’t ‘Fuhgeddaboutdit’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You won’t want to “Fuhgeddabout” this Food Truck Friday!

Fuhgeddaboudit Food Truck brought their New York and Philly flavors to CBS 42 Morning News with a very cheesy and delicious menu. The owner and Philly-native, Becky Halechko, opened up her food truck back in May and with the help of her team, their starting to make a name for themselves in the Magic City.

If you want to taste an authentic cheesesteak, Sergio’s Famous Cheesesteak from Fuhgeddaboudit Food Truck will knock your socks off. And for a twist, they have a Chicken cheesesteak that is arguably as good as the original.

Though, Becky did said her favorite on the menu is the Mama’s Meatball and Scamutz Hoagie, so to say the least, they have enough to fill up the whole family.

The master-mind behind Sergio’s Famous Cheesesteak is Fuhgeddaboudit Food Truck‘s chef, Sergio. From starting to cook at home to serving up visitors of Lego-land, this chef knows what he is doing.

Fuhgeddaboudit Food Truck brings the Brotherly love-flavor, mixed with the New York attitude to the Magic City. If you see them, you should stop and give them a try.

Halechko and her Fuhgeddaboudit Food Truck team will be cruising around the Magic City this weekend. Friday, they will be at the Mountain Brook business park until 2 p.m. and then end the night at Oak Mountain Brewing Company. On Saturday, Chef Sergio will be making a demonstration at the Helena Market Days.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!