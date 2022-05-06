The cold front will move across Central Alabama into the afternoon. It will set off scattered strong to possibly severe storms east of I-65. The threat is pretty low now due to coastal storms robbing the moisture from coming into Central Alabama. If a storm can develop over Eastern Alabama it could produce some gusty winds and large hail. The rest of Western Alabama to Birmingham will remain dry.





SPC has placed areas east if I-65 in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather through the early afternoon. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. Heavy rain is possibly with any storm too. There is a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for areas along and south of I-85 across SE Alabama and Georgia. The threats here will be strong winds, large hail and possibly a tornado.

The storms will end later this afternoon as the cold front sweeps across Alabama. Then we will become partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid with only a slight chance for a shower as clouds wrap around the backside of the upper-level low north of the state. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, we will be partly to mostly cloudy with the wrap around flow. There will be a slight chance for a shower across Northern Alabama, but most of you will be dry. It will be cooler, breezy, and less humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s.





Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: We will be partly cloudy on Saturday morning. Then it will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with less humid air and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This will be great weather for the Birmingham Stallions game at 6 PM on Saturday.

Mother’s Day, Sunday will be sunny and warmer as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: A ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day and it will become hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday, but we could be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. An upper-level low will move from the Atlantic into Georgia on Thursday and Friday. This will send clouds into Alabama along with a few showers possible on Friday. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day.