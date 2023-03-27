TONIGHT: Clouds slink back in overnight as the stubbornly stationary front slides back north a bit. A few showers will be possible past midnight and into the morning on Tuesday, mainly along and south of I-20. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY: A few showers will be possible mainly along and south of I-20 to start the day, with gradual clearing through the afternoon as the front we’ve been dealing with for days finally dives south for good, allowing drier air to move in for a longer stretch. Highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Things get cool Tuesday night

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Some patchy frost isn’t out of the question Wednesday morning, especially for spots north of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. Temperatures reach the 60s under a sunny sky Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures trend up Thursday and Friday, with some spots reaching the 80s Friday afternoon. We will stay dry through the day Friday, but storms return to the forecast after midnight Friday night.

SATURDAY: A cold front moves south across the state Saturday morning, bringing with it showers and storms. While this does not look like a significant severe weather risk, a few strong storms will be possible between midnight and noon Friday night into Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Rain moves out and we round out the weekend with comfortable weather. Highs in the 70s.

Storm Team 7 Day