A-Day games for Alabama and Auburn, Magic City Classic set for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, the state of Alabama will host three big sporting events: Alabama and Auburn’s A-Day games, as well as the Magic City Classic in Birmingham.

The Magic City Classic will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Legion Field. Tickets are limited with stadium capacity reduced to only around 1,500 tickets. All tailgating and band performances have been canceled due to safety restrictions.

A post-game DJ will be added to the Classic. To Perrin King, executive director of the Magic City Classic, it’s important that the public supports the game because of the assistance it provides to both Alabama A&M and Alabama State University.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the University of Alabama will host their annual A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium. University officials hope it will allow more people to participate that were unable to attend games during the 2020 football season.

Approximately 50,000 people will be able to attend the game with stadium capacity reduced to 50%. No tailgating will be allowed and the university also plans to celebrate the 2020 national championship victory.

While Alabama holds its A-Day game, Auburn University will host their annual A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be the first chance for Auburn football fans to see the team under new Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

Seating will be limited to 40% with approximately 32,000 people allowed to attend. Stadium seats will be distanced and facial coverings will be required when not seated.