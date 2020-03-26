Florist ordered to temporarily shut down during COVID-19 outbreak shares remaining flowers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All non-essential businesses are ordered to shut down in Jefferson County and Norton’s Florist was left with buckets of flowers that would die while the shop was closed.

“We’re not gonna let coronavirus stop us. We’re gonna keep making Birmingham smile,” Norton’s Florist Co-owner Cameron Pappas said. “We were going to throw these flowers away and they won’t keep for two weeks while we’re closed. We’re ordered to be closed until April 6th, so we said we’re just going to go around and give them away.”

Pappas said they fought for a florist to be considered an essential service.

“They make people happy,” Pappas said. “Science proves that flowers bring joy, they decrease anxiety, but rules are rules and we need to abide by it for the greater good.”

So Pappas decided to give his flowers away to create some smiles. He has delivered to nursing homes, restaurants and gave to a family who almost didn’t have flowers for their loved one’s funeral.

“I reached out and said I will drive to Trussville. I really hope that brightened her day,” Pappas said.

Wednesday, March 25, Pappas loaded up his truck with buckets of flowers and delivered to area restaurants to help them bring in customers. The Fish Market Restaurant on 22nd Street South used the flowers Pappas delivered to give to customers ordering takeout while their dining rooms have been forced to close.

Currently, all nonessential businesses in Jefferson County are ordered to remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

