BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As decorations get taken down and stored for next year, central Alabamians may wonder how to dispose of their Christmas trees properly.

Residents of the City of Tuscaloosa can drop off trees at the Curry Environmental Services facility at 3440 Reese Phifer Avenue. A separate bin will be available for recycling lights and decorations.

A holiday garbage collection trailer and an additional cardboard recycling bin will be located outside of the Environmental Services facility as well as outside of Verner Elementary School.

This program is available from now until Jan. 6. For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.

The City of Hoover is partnering with Alabama Power to repurpose discarded live Christmas trees. They will be accepting drop-offs until Jan. 31.

Trees can be taken to Hoover Sports Park Central located at 468 Chapel Lane. Residents are asked to use the football field parking lot near the X at Chapel Lane and Al Seier Road.

Alabama Power uses the trees in its fish habitat enhancement program, which they’ve organized for years.

“Since 1993 we have been repurposing Christmas trees and building structures to place in our company-managed reservoirs as fish-attracting devices,” Alabama Power stated in a press release. “As reservoirs age, the natural structure, trees and stumps that fish use as cover, begin to deteriorate […] So we are basically providing the basis for a mini ecosystem when we place these structures.”

Hoover residents can also place their discarded Christmas trees curbside for pickup on day 1 of their regularly scheduled trash pickup. They will then need to request a “bulky item pickup.” Trees that are picked up curbside will not be utilized in the Alabama Power program.