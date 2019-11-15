9th annual Bo Bikes Bama date set for April 25

Former NFL great Bo Jackson prepares for his 300-mile bike ride to benefit tornado victims in Alabama in Henager, Ala., Tuesday, April 24, 2012. The ride is going to go through rural areas and communities hit hard by tornadoes last April 27. Jackson hopes to raise $1 million for the governor’s relief fund and to raise awareness for those still in need. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The ninth annual Bo Bikes Bama charity bike ride has an official date set.

April 25, 2020, in Auburn will be the start of the charity ride. Participants will have the choice of a 20-mile ride or 60-mile ride.

Former Auburn running back Bo Jackson says he started his annual charity bike ride across the state of Alabama following the devastating tornadoes in 2011. Now, almost nine years later, Jackson’s event has raised nearly $2 million in relief funds.

“Mother nature continues to remind us, as we saw in Lee County this year, that our work to keep Alabamians safe from storms is as important as ever,” Jackson said. “By joining me on this ride or donating to our cause, you can help communities throughout the state prepare for future disasters.”

Registration for the event will be open Jan. 15. Early registration tickets (bought between Jan 15 and April 2) will be $45 for the 20-mile ride and $65 for the 60-mile ride. Tickets bought between April 3-19 go up to $50 and $70. Day of pricing increases even more to $60 and $100 respectively.

Participants will receive a rider number, Nike t-shirt, access to the ride and rest stops, SAG support and a post-ride lunch with the purchase of a ticket.

Jackson will also host a VIP experience for 10 riders which includes a private ride and brunch the night before the event. You will also receive a two-night stay at the Auburn Alumni Hotel & Convention Center, photographs with Jackson, autographed jersey and Bo Bikes Bama merchandise. This package is priced at $3,000.

Both cyclists and supporters are invited to an evening reception April 24 at the Auburn Alumni Center. There will be a silent auction, food and drinks. Tickets for this event are available for $100 a person.

To sign up or find out more information, click here.

