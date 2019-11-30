98.7 Kiss, Birmingham PD collecting toys for children through Kiss Kares Toy Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham and a local radio station are kicking off the holiday shopping season by giving back.

City officials and the Birmingham Police Department joined 98.7 Kiss FM for the Kiss Kares Toy Drive. The groups are taking toy and monetary donations at the Roebuck Walmart. They are also collecting coats.

“We love our community, we love giving back and we just really want our community to know how much we love them and how much we are there for them,” said Nicole Ray, promotions manager at 98.7.

The donations will go to children in the Birmingham area. Donations can be dropped off at the Roebuck Walmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The following locations will be collecting toys for Kiss Kares between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

– Lakeshore Walmart (Dec. 2-3)

– Hueytown Walmart (Dec. 4-5)

– Bessemer Walmart (Dec. 6-7)

– Roebuck Walmart (Dec. 9-10)

– Trussville Walmart (Dec. 11-12)

– Hueytown Walmart (Dec. 13-14)

LATEST POSTS