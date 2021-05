BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power has confirmed that there are 97,000 power outages across the state following Tuesday’s severe storms.

The Birmingham area has 10,000 outages and western parts of the state also have 10,000 outages. 61,000 are without power in the southern areas with Mobil accounting for 3,100 outages. Eastern parts have a total of 3,000 and the southeastern area of Alabama has 9,400.

As of 9 p.m. 97,000 outages remain across the state. — alabamapower (@alabamapower) May 5, 2021

Alabama Power says crews are working to restore power once conditions are safe to do so.