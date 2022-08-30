FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sunday morning house fire claimed the life of a 95-year-old Fairfield man.

The Fairfield and Birmingham Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m. After extinguishing the fire, first responders found a male victim inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

The man was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as William Henry Smith.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshalls Office.