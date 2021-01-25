9-year-old who saved sister during armed robbery at Moody gas station honored by law enforcement

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 9-year-old who saved his younger sister from potential danger during an armed robbery at a Moody gas station earlier this month was recognized for his bravery by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, on Monday.

The Moody Police Department shared photos of Ethan Walker receiving an award for his heroic actions back on Jan. 7.

While Ethan and his sister were in their mother’s vehicle at a gas station, a man approached their car and jumped in. Ethan then bravely jumped out of the car, went to the other side of the vehicle and grabbed his 5-year-old sister before the suspect fled the scene in the family’s car.

18-year-old Kendarian Toran and 23-year-old Eric White were later arrested in Mississippi after a brief chase and have been charged with armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Moody PD ended their Facebook post congratulating Ethan for his bravery.