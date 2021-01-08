9-year-old rescues sister from vehicle during armed robbery at Moody gas station

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 9-year-old boy in Moody is being credited with saving his younger sister from certain danger while their family car was being taken in an armed robbery Thursday.

According to the Moody Police Department, a woman was pumping gas at a station in the area of US Highway 411 and I-20. Her two small children were in the backseat when a man exited a nearby SUV and jumped into the family’s car.

The woman attempted to stop him but he then pulled a gun out and pointed it at her. It was then the woman’s 9-year-old son jumped out of the car, ran over to the other side, grabbed his 5-year-old sister and pulled her to safety.

The suspect and an accomplice in another stolen vehicle were able to get away but were later captured by authorities and taken into custody. 18-year-old Kendarian Toran and 23-year-old Eric White were arrested in Mississippi after a brief chase and have been charged with armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says he plans to recognize the bravery of the 9-year-old boy at a later date.