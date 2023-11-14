BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 9-year-old author, CEO, philanthropist and owner of Heaven’s Treasures will be hosting a Thanksgiving giveaway Friday.

This year marks Heaven Whitlow’s fourth annual Thanksgiving giveaway to The Legacy Prep student body and faculty. Whitlow held her first turkey drive in 2020 and it grew into an annual event among her classmates and their families.

After partnering with Dare 2 Care Inc., a community-centric nonprofit founded by her grandmother, Whitlow was able to distribute over 500 turkeys along with canned goods and desserts to the Legacy Prep Village.

The giveaway is set for Nov. 17 at Legacy Prep. If you have any questions, you can contact Dare 2 Care at info@dare2careinc.com.