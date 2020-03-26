9-year-old girl in Alabaster has drive-thru birthday party

Breaking News
Local News

(Courtesy/Kevin Henderson)

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Practicing social distancing can be tough when you want to celebrate your birthday, but one Alabaster family figured out how to keep the party rolling (literally) amid the virus outbreak.

Tuesday afternoon Kasyn in Alabaster celebrated her 9th birthday with the help of her family and some friends who drove through the neighborhood.

Kasyn’s excitement can be felt through the video as family friends drive through honking horns and showing signs telling her happy birthday.

The party must go one… even during a coronavirus outbreak.

