9-year-old boy dies in house fire, Bibb Co. Coroner reports

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Brent, the Bibb County Coroner’s Officer report.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a call came in on a house fire on B I Way in Brent. Authorities believe the child died from smoke inhalation, but an official autopsy will be conducted.

The call came in Saturday evening, however the child’s body was not pulled from the scene until Sunday morning, the Bibb County Coroner tells CBS 42.

CBS 42 has reached out to Brent Police for more information.