BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A young Birmingham girl is on a mission to make sure families have what they need for a turkey day feast this Thanksgiving.

For the last four years, 9-year-old Heaven Whitlow has been givng out food to those in need.

She gave out 800 turkeys Friday, so families can have a nice Thanksgiving meal. Her efforts started with 300 turkeys, and with the help of her grandmother Theresa Strachan, it’s grown to what it is today.

“She always wants to give and do for others, and she’s always coming in the house talking about things that she’s going on, and she wants to participate in and ways that she can do things to help other people,” Strachan said.

Whitlow now gives out turkeys along with canned goods and desserts. She said she wants to make sure all families can enjoy a special meal on Thanksgiving.

“I just got the idea to help the homeless, and I feel happy,” Heaven said. “I feel proud of myself.”

Strachan said these 800 turkeys can feed about 3,200 people this Thanksgiving. Strachan said she is so proud of Heaven and is happy to help her bless others during the holidays.