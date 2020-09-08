9 firearms stolen in Northport gun store robbery, reward offered

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Northport Police Department are offering a reward for anyone with information regarding a robbery at a gun store last month.

According to authorities, nine firearms were taken from Pawn Royale in Northport on Aug. 30.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of all those involved.

If you have information on the incident, contact ATF at 888-283-8477. Tips can also be made by clicking here.

