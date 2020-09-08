9 firearms stolen in Northport gun store robbery, reward offered

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Northport Police Department are offering a reward for anyone with information regarding a robbery at a gun store last month.

According to authorities, nine firearms were taken from Pawn Royale in Northport on Aug. 30.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of all those involved.

If you have information on the incident, contact ATF at 888-283-8477. Tips can also be made by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page