(STACKER) — More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Alabama using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

Nine central Alabama high schools rank among the top 25 best high schools for sports. Mountain Brook High School placed at No. 2, and Hoover High School is right behind it. Other high schools selected include Ramsay, Oak Mountain and Oxford.

You can see the list compiled by Stacker below:

#25. Clay-Chalkville High School

– City: Pinson

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#24. Hewitt-Trussville High School

– City: Trussville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#23. Mars Hill Bible School

– City: Florence

– Type: Private, Restorationist

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#22. Oxford High School

– City: Oxford

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#21. Saint James School

– City: Montgomery

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#20. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

– City: Montgomery

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#19. Piedmont High School

– City: Piedmont

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#18. Scottsboro High School

– City: Scottsboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#17. Deshler High School

– City: Tuscumbia

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#16. Fort Payne High School

– City: Fort Payne

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#15. Opelika High School

– City: Opelika

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#14. Oak Mt. High School

– City: Birmingham

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#13. Central High School

– City: Phenix City

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#12. Trinity Presbyterian School

– City: Montgomery

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A

#11. The Montgomery Academy

– City: Montgomery

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#10. Helena High School

– City: Helena

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#9. UMS-Wright Preparatory School

– City: Mobile

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#8. American Christian Academy

– City: Tuscaloosa

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: B

#7. Ramsay High School

– City: Birmingham

– Type: Public, Magnet

– Overall Niche grade: B

#6. Madison Academy

– City: Madison

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A

#5. Auburn High School

– City: Auburn

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Hartselle High School

– City: Hartselle

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#3. Hoover High School

– City: Hoover

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. Mt. Brook High School

– City: Mountain Brook

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#1. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

– City: Mobile

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-