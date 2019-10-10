8th grade girl makes football team at Clanton Middle School

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Nothing is standing in Ta’Mya Bulger’s way.

T’Mya Bulger holding her homecoming queen tiara (Courtesy of Selena Short Price)

As all sports become more inclusive, it’s becoming more familiar to see girls on the football team. At Hewitt-Trussville, the varsity football team has a female kicker, Jordan Lynn. And at Clanton Middle School, 13-year-old Ta’Mya Bulger plays both sides of the field, wide receiver and defensive back.

This is not her first time playing football though. She played football in fifth grade but took a couple of years off. Bulger said her mother allowed her to try out for the team this year at her middle school.

First-year head coach Thomas Hughes said he was excited and welcomed Bulger to try out for the team.

“I loved it,” Hughes said. “I told her when she asked me if she could play – absolutely, I told her [I’d] loved to have her come out and see what she had.”

Not only is she the only girl on the football team, but this year she was on homecoming court and won homecoming queen at Clanton Middle School. Bulger is the first African-American girl to win the crown and after the halftime homecoming ceremony, she had to trade in her dress and tiara for pads and a helmet to get back on the field.

Ta’Mya Bulger after winning homecoming queen (Courtesy of Selena Short Price)

Bulger said she enjoys being on the team and doesn’t feel like the odd girl out.

“You won’t know that you’re the only girl on the team,” Bulger said, “It’s like being at school with a bunch of boys.”

Not only does she play football, but she is also on the girls basketball and soccer teams. Bulger said she looks forward to continuing to play football and hopes to play soccer in college.

The team is undefeated in the regular season. Their next game is set for Thursday, October 10, 2019, against Prattville Jr. High School.