BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 88-year-old Birmingham man was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving hit a mailbox in the city at a low speed.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ike Square hit a mailbox at 12:47 a.m. in the 900 block of Airview Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine if the crash contributed to Square’s death or if he died because of natural causes.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.