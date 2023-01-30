HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — An 86-year-old man who died following a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommy Tucker died from injuries sustained in a house fire in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday. Two adults were rescued from the burning home, and another was able to escape before first responders arrived.

Tucker was transported to UAB Hospital where he died around 8:02 p.m. The condition of the others is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding Tucker’s death are being investigated by the Hueytown Fire and Police Departments.