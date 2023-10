GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – An 83-year-old man is dead after a being involved in a car crash Friday morning.

Sidney Andrew Love, of Gardendale, was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday at 10:33 a.m. on Decatur Highway at Snow Rogers Road.

Love was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m.

The Gardendale Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.