81-year-old woman missing since June found dead just blocks from her home in abandoned home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The remains of an 81-year-old woman who went missing back in June were found in an abandoned residence just blocks from her home Thursday.

Irene Campbell was reported missing back on June 16 from the Collegeville area. She had suffered from dementia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says there are no signs of trauma or evidence of foul play.

No other information has been released at this time. The Birmingham Police Department is still investigating Campbell’s disappearance.

