81-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Piedmont Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly man who was struck on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the incident occurred on US Highway 278 West. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 81-year-old Donald Lee Crumbley.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.