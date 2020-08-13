8-year-old child shot in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a child Wednesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 27th Avenue on a call of an 8-year-old child shot.

The child has since been taken to the hospital wit what is thought to be non-life threatening injuries, according to JCSO.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

