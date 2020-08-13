8-year-old child shot in Center Point

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a child Wednesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 27th Avenue on a call of an 8-year-old child shot.

The child has since been taken to the hospital wit what is thought to be non-life threatening injuries, according to JCSO.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page