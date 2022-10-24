A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash that left an 8-year-old child dead Sunday.

The victim was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and was killed when the car they were in struck a Mitsubishi Mirage from the back. The child was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the Silverado and a 16-year-old passenger were also injured and transported to hospitals. The crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the 203-mile marker, approximately one mile south of Clanton.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.