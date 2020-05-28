8-year-old boy found safe in Alabaster

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
alabaster police00000000_1529981192625.jpg.jpg

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster Police reports they have located an 8-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night.

Parents called police asking for help after the child couldn’t be found, Alabaster police tell CBS 42. He was found safe in a subdivision near Warrior Park.

The search lasted a few hours but the child is home safe, police say.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES