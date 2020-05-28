ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster Police reports they have located an 8-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night.
Parents called police asking for help after the child couldn’t be found, Alabaster police tell CBS 42. He was found safe in a subdivision near Warrior Park.
The search lasted a few hours but the child is home safe, police say.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham City Council Will Vote on Friday to Extend Face Coverings Ordinance
- Church hands out groceries, hand sanitizer refills to those in need
- Woman charged with helping Tuscaloosa inmates escape
- Birmingham homicide case numbers higher in comparison to last year this time
- 8-year-old boy found safe in Alabaster