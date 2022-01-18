8 Shelby County schools move to remote learning Wednesday due to COVID concerns

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight schools in the Shelby County School District will be transitioning to remote learning on Wednesday until Friday, Jan. 21.

According to a post on the Shelby County AL Schools Facebook page, the schools will be making the transition due to a large number of faculty, staff and students throughout the schools testing positive for COVID. The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday to determine is students will be able to return to school Monday.

The post also mentions that the school district is currently experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff. The district is monitoring the remaining schools in the system.

Schools that will be transitioning to remote learning include:

Calera High School

Calera Middle School

Calera Intermediate School

Shelby Elementary School

Columbiana Middle School

Chelsea Park Elementary School

Oak Mountain Elementary School

Linda Nolen Learning Center

Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school participating in in-person learning to pick up a meal for their student.