8 Shelby County schools move to remote learning Wednesday due to COVID concerns

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight schools in the Shelby County School District will be transitioning to remote learning on Wednesday until Friday, Jan. 21.

According to a post on the Shelby County AL Schools Facebook page, the schools will be making the transition due to a large number of faculty, staff and students throughout the schools testing positive for COVID. The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday to determine is students will be able to return to school Monday.

The post also mentions that the school district is currently experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff. The district is monitoring the remaining schools in the system.

Schools that will be transitioning to remote learning include:

  • Calera High School
  • Calera Middle School
  • Calera Intermediate School
  • Shelby Elementary School
  • Columbiana Middle School
  • Chelsea Park Elementary School
  • Oak Mountain Elementary School
  • Linda Nolen Learning Center

Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school participating in in-person learning to pick up a meal for their student.

