8 Shelby County schools move to remote learning Wednesday due to COVID concerns

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight schools in the Shelby County School District will be transitioning to remote learning on Wednesday until Friday, Jan. 21.
According to a post on the Shelby County AL Schools Facebook page, the schools will be making the transition due to a large number of faculty, staff and students throughout the schools testing positive for COVID. The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday to determine is students will be able to return to school Monday.
The post also mentions that the school district is currently experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff. The district is monitoring the remaining schools in the system.
Schools that will be transitioning to remote learning include:
- Calera High School
- Calera Middle School
- Calera Intermediate School
- Shelby Elementary School
- Columbiana Middle School
- Chelsea Park Elementary School
- Oak Mountain Elementary School
- Linda Nolen Learning Center
Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school participating in in-person learning to pick up a meal for their student.