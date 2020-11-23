8 injured in bus crash in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rescue crews are cleaning up an accident in downtown Birmingham after a Max bus and a car were involved in an accident Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 23rd Street.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, eight individuals were injured in the crash. They were minor and treated at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS