78-year-old Hoover woman recovering from COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 78-year-old Hoover mother and grandmother is just one day away from a coronavirus recovery, according to her family members.

Its been almost two weeks since Ann Jeffcoat tested positive for COVID-19.

“My mother called me that morning and said Jeff, last night I had a fever, I woke up soaking wet, so I am going into the doctor today,” said Ann’s son, Jeff Jeffcoat.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Ann Jeffcoat returned to her home. It didn’t take long before Ann Jeffcoat’s close friend, Willie Edmiston, called Jeff Jeffcoat with an update on his mother’s health.

“She’s about 80. He’s about 90 and he called me and he said, ‘Jeff your mom, something is going on with her. She was cooking at the stove and now she is sitting there and hanging her head, she left the food going on the stove,” Jeff Jeffcoat recalled.

Jeff Jeffcoat scrambled to his mother’s house to try and help, but said she was disoriented because of her condition.

“She could barely walk and she couldn’t figure out how to get the thermometer out of the Ziploc bag and when she finally did, she didn’t know what to do, she didn’t know to put it in her mouth, so I thought oh boy, and I called 911,” Jeffcoat said.

Several firefighters and paramedics responded in personal protective equipment. Ann Jeffcoat was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

“I looked at my little mom and she was terrified. There was like 12 guys masked up. They put my scared little 80-year-old mom in the ambulance, but I couldn’t go. I couldn’t be in the back with her. I couldn’t be in the hospital,” said Jeffcoat.

Jeff Jeffcoat’s daughter has a compromised immune system. He was forced to quarantine in his room until he learned he did not have coronavirus.

His mother remained in the hospital for a few nights, but was eventually cleared to return home.

“It never went into her lungs,” Jeffcoat said.

Even though Jeffcoat said his mother lives by herself, she’s never been alone. The family shared their story on social media. They’ve been amazed at the response from the community.

“You always hear it takes a village, and I watched this village happen,” Jeffcoat continued. “The village came out in droves, my goodness. My mom hasn’t had to cook a thing. All her neighbors, all the people at church, they lined up,” Jeffcoat said.

For almost two weeks now, Ann Jeffcoat has continued to progress in her recovery. When her son called her Wednesday, he said she was feeling so well that she even sang to him over the phone.

“She is feeling like herself again,” Jeffcoat said.

The family is beyond thankful to the community for the outpouring of support. They’re sharing this message for others.

“If it can happen to my little family, it can happen to yours, so I would say, be extra careful, be extra thoughtful, and be extra kind to everybody who is trying to figure it out,” said Jeffcoat.

According to Jeffcoat, his mother received a letter from health officials that reflects April 9th as the date she is free from quarantine. Even though she’ll still be staying at home, he’s grateful there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“You can get through this, you can, and not everybody does, especially in her age group,” Jeffcoat said.