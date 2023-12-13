BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who fuel up with eight gallons of gas at participating 76 stations could receive two free tickets to the 76 Birmingham Bowl.

The 76 Birmingham Bowl Fuel Up Promotion includes 150 sets of two Birmingham Bowl tickets, according to the promotion’s official rules. The first 150 people who upload a valid receipt to the promotion’s website will receive two tickets to the game, which will feature Troy battling Duke at Protective Stadium on Dec. 23.

Only those who legally reside within 100 miles of Protective Stadium and are at least 18 years old can participate. The promotion will conclude at the end of Sunday.

To enter the promotion, click here.