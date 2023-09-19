BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A 74-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Irondale Monday afternoon.

Anita Lovoy Ricketts, of Birmingham, was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision with another motor vehicle on Monday at 1:13 p.m. in the 7400 block of Crestwood Boulevard.

Ricketts was transported to UAB Hospital’s Emergency Department where she was pronounced dead at 1:54 p.m.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.