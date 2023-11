HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 74-year-old woman is dead after a car crash Thursday morning.

At 10:55 am, Tracie H. Powell, of Moundville, was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the roadway on Alabama 60 near the 4-mile marker and struck a tree.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.