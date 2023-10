LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 74-year-old man is dead after being fatally injured in a motorcycle accident during a race.

On Sunday morning, Robert Euguene Aegerter, of California, was participating in a race at the Barber Motorsports Park when he was involved in an on-track wreck just after 8 a.m.

Aegerter was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday at 1:49 a.m.