IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – A 72-year-old man is dead after being involved in a single vehicle crash last week.

On October 24, around 3pm, Timothy Wayne Thomas, of Anniston, was the lone occupant of a car involved in a single-vehicle wreck on I-459 North at Grants Mill Road.

Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead on October 31.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.