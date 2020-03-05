72-year-old man identified as Birmingham homicide victim

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape police_1531623025617.JPG_48622233_ver1.0_640_360_1537060861980.jpg-842137442.jpg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Gussie Lee Tyus, 72, was found next to an apartment building just before 10 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of 47th Street North when they found Tyus.

There is no motive for the killing at this time. There are also no suspects in custody.

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Full Election Results

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events