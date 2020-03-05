72-year-old man identified as Birmingham homicide victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Gussie Lee Tyus, 72, was found next to an apartment building just before 10 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of 47th Street North when they found Tyus.

There is no motive for the killing at this time. There are also no suspects in custody.

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

