BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Thursday after being transported to UAB Hospital over health concerns.

Mitchell Crews, 70, was taken to UAB Hospital on Thursday due to “a declining health condition,” according to the Jefferson County Coroner. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:41 p.m. that same day.

Crews had been serving a life sentence for murder from a 1992 conviction out of Houston County.

On Friday, a postmortem examination will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, the Jefferson County coroner said there is no evidence of trauma or foul play.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.