JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A seven-year-old boy is dead and his siblings and grandmother injured after a house fire on Cedar Crest Drive in Forestdale late Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, seven-year-old Jeremiah Black and his siblings were at home with their grandmother when the fire started at around 1:15 a.m.

Jeremiah was trapped inside the home as it caught fire, and his 16-year-old brother tried to save him. Forestdale firefighters eventually got Jeremiah out, and he was taken to UAB where he later died from his injuries.

His brother is now being treated for smoke inhalation while their five-year-old sister reportedly has minor injuries. Their grandmother has been treated at UAB and released.

Multiple neighbors described Jeremiah to CBS42 as the sweetest little boy and said his death is beyond devastating, especially right after Mother’s Day. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Neighbor Jermaine Harkness had just gotten off work when it happened. He’s lived in the neighborhood his whole life.

“I’m at a loss for words, honestly, I really am,” Harkness said. “It was when I started hearing the wailing, the crying and the outburst and just the emoting and everything, you could hear it from five houses down … You’re in shock.”

While he didn’t know the family personally, he said they were friendly.

“I’ve always seen the lady outside, she always kept her yard nice, she’s always sweet. I’m always at least waving …They have a little dog that used to get out and run down the street, and you would see the little kids running after him and trying to bring him back,” Harkness remembered.

Now, he hopes the community can come together to support them.

“It just shows you that you really have to be very appreciative of the time you do have with the people you’re with,” Harkness said.