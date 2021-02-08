7 suspects in custody, 2 vehicles recovered in overnight investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police officers have taken seven suspects into custody, including six juveniles, recovered two stolen vehicles and are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins after a series of related calls that spanned the early Monday morning midnight shift.

The first call came in at 2:29 a.m. Tuscaloosa PD reports a resident of a home in the area of Second Avenue East and 31st Street provided home security video that showed three young men entering a vehicle parked in their carport.

The second call came at 3:50 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of

Fifth Court. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a suspicious Honda Accord parked on

the road, authorities report. One witness heard gunfire and reported seeing a black Infiniti leave the area. Officers discovered the abandoned Honda had been reported stolen and had it towed.

Minutes later at 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the area in the 100 block of 30th Street by a resident who said there were two unknown vehicles in her backyard and that an alarm had been activated.

The officers arrived to find a Mercedes that was stuck in the yard behind the house. A black Infiniti

was parked inches from the Mercedes. It appeared that the Infiniti had also become stuck during the

driver’s unsuccessful attempt to push the Mercedes.

Officers took six juveniles and one adult into custody. Three of the juveniles matched video from the

surveillance recording officers obtained from the first call to Second Avenue East, Tuscaloosa PD reports.

The adult, 21, was confirmed as the owner of the Infiniti. Investigators determined that the Mercedes had been reported stolen.

Items reported from a vehicle break-in case in Hay Court were recovered inside the Mercedes.

The teens and the adult suspect were all being questioned Monday morning and are expected to face

multiple charges. Officers are working to determine if they could be responsible for any other recently reported vehicle thefts or break-ins.